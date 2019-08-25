CM opens work on dam, canal extension in Swabi

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser inaugurated the construction work on Utla Dam and extension of Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) here on Saturday.

The two huge projects would cost about Rs12 billion. KP Governor Shah Farman, provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to Chief Minister on Industry Abdul Karim, MPAs Rangaiz Khan and Aqibullah Khan and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion. Utla Dam is a drinking water project for various areas in Gadoon Amazai and extension of PHLC is an irrigation scheme. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had fulfilled a pledge made during the election campaign. The dam would provide potable water to the people, he added. Mahmood Khan said that Gadoon Amazai would be developed on a fast-track basis. The chief minister added that a modern hospital and two higher secondary schools for girls would also be built there. He said that prevailing difficult economic situation would be improved. He alleged that former rulers were responsible for the prevailing economic mess. “Majority of former rules are now behind bars due to their involvement in corrupt practices,” he said.

Asad Qaiser, who won election from this constituency, said that with the completion of the dam, the people of Utla and its surrounding villages would no longer face drinking water problem. Asad Qaiser said that PTI had completed record number of uplift projects in its previous term. He said many uplift projects had been initiated in Gadoon Amazai to facilitate the people and solve their problems.

The speaker added said that he had honoured the promise made with the people of the area. “We are determined to work for the wellbeing of the people,” he maintained. Meanwhile, officials said the water project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs10,156 million having future provision, in the 29 km long pressure pipeline, for irrigating additional 10,930 acres of barren land. The project is scheduled to be completed by the year 2022. They added project would benefit Mainai, Pabini, Malikabad, Mian Dheri, Kala, Shahmansoor, Gajju Khan, Kunda, Mera, Panjpir, Jhangidher, Lahore Sharqi, Lahore Gharbi, Jalsai, Jalbai, Lahore Mera and Nandrak villages.