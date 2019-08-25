close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Threat from eastern border related to IHK: COAS

Top Story

 
August 25, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the armed forces are alive to threat from eastern border linked to ongoing situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression.

The COAS visited formation headquarters at Gilgit. He also laid floral wreath on Shohada monument. Addressing formation officers and troops, General Bajwa appreciated their state of readiness and morale despite challenges of weather, terrain and the enemy at the highest battlefield of the world.

“We are alive to threat from eastern border linked to ongoing situation in IHK and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression,” the ISPR said while quoting the COAS.

