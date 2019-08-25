Italian envoy hails crackdown on plastic bags

Islamabad: Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo has praised Pakistani government, especially Islamabad's district administration, for cracking down on plastic bags.

"Another wake-up call. Islamabad has shown that it can be done. Hope others follow suit," the envoy tweeted in response to the Aug 14 ban and the subsequent clampdown on the manufacturing, sale, and use of plastic shopping bags in Islamabad. The ambassador appreciated Pakistan for being at the forefront of the fight against plastic.

"While others are talking, in this country measures are being taken. Well done," he said.

Other foreign diplomatic mission have also hailed the anti-plastic initiative.

In support of Islamabad’s plastic-free campaign, DiploGreen, a community-wide initiative to maintain a clean and green Diplomatic Enclave, has announced a clean-up and recycling campaign across the enclave on August 28.

At the event, diplomatic missions, as well as businesses and organisations engaged with the diplomatic community, will make a sustainability pledge in support of a cleaner and healthier environment (e.g., by eliminating single-use plastics, starting a recycling programme and committing to reducing energy or water usage).

The DiploGreen initiative is a joint effort by the diplomatic missions of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, UK and USA, which was established in 2019 to help maintain a clean and green Diplomatic Enclave, encourage sustainable practices across missions and raise awareness across the broader community about environmental issues.