Threat from eastern border related to IHK: COAS

The COAS visited the formation headquarters at Gilgit. He also laid a floral wreath on the Shuhada monument. Addressing the formation officers and troops, General Bajwa appreciated their state of readiness and morale despite challenges of weather, terrain and the enemy at the highest battlefield of the world. "We are alive to threat from eastern border linked to ongoing situation in IHK and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression," the ISPR said while quoting the COAS.