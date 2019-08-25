close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
Seminar speakers pledge support to Kashmiris

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar on Saturday said that the entire nation was standing with the people of held Kashmir.

The people belonging to various walks of life attended the seminar held under the banner of Istehkam Pakistan at the Peshawar Press Club.

Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan, Maulana Syed Abdul Khair, Bishop of Pakistan, Hamphery Sarfaraz Peter, Maulana Rohullah Madni, Allama Fakharul Hasan, Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan, Hindu leader Haroon Sarb Diyal and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers reiterated the commitment to play a role for the integrity and solidarity of Pakistan and foil nefarious designs of enemies.

They said the religious leaders and Ulema had always rendered sacrifices for the country.

They vowed to play their role to maintain durable peace in the country. They said they would raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every forum.

