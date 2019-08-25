Two brothers shot dead

KOHAT: Two brothers were allegedly shot dead over a property dispute at Mosam Khan Banda in the limits of Billitang Police Station on Saturday, police sources said.

They said Rashid and his brother Asif were present near their home when Anwar Khan, Ayaz and Nadir allegedly opened fire on them, killing them on the spot. The accused fled the scene while the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat for autopsy. The mother of the slain persons lodged the case at the Billitang Police Station against the accused.