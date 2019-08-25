close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

China, Pakistan air forces start joint exercise ‘Shaheen VIII’

Top Story

A
APP
August 25, 2019

By News Desk

BEIJING: The air forces of China and Pakistan have begun a joint exercise — dubbed ‘Shaheen-VIII’ — in a location in northwest China.

The annual joint training is the eighth of its kind between the two countries since it was first launched, Chinese media reported here on Saturday. The joint training does not target any third party and aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning.

This joint training will help enhance close relations between the two countries in general and develop a mechanism for interoperability of both air forces in particular.

Last year, the joint training between the air forces of the all-weather friends was held in Pakistan in which a contingent of Chinese air force participated in, comprising combat pilots, air defence controllers, and technical ground crew along with fighter jets, bombers and early warning AWACS planes.

The joint exercise is conducted each year in both countries on an alternate basis. The Chinese air force contingent participated in ‘Shaheen-VII’, which was held in Pakistan last year.

