Merkel stresses de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has held a telephonic conversation regarding India’s unilateral actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who underlined the importance of de-escalating tensions and resolving issues peacefully.

Khan’s conversation with Merkel on Friday discussed India’s illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Prime Minister informed the German Chancellor that India’s actions are in direct contravention of UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments. He highlighted the dire human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the complete lockdown, blackout on all forms of communication and severe shortage of food and medicines.

He stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.The Prime Minister also underlined concerns about some false flag operation staged by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world’s attention.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s actions have serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community has the responsibility to act urgently. Merkel said Germany is closely observing the situation. The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan separately warned the international community that the leadership of India would probably attempt a false-flag operation to divert attention from the massive human rights violations and the unleashing of terror in occupied Kashmir.

“We are hearing India media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK [occupied Kashmir] for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Minister Khan added that these claims were predictable and being used to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in occupied Kashmir.