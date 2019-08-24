Colleges in Swat to start second shift

MINGORA: Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai, on Friday directed the principals of three colleges to start a second shift to enroll maximum students.

He was presiding over a meeting that discussed starting second shifts in colleges to enroll maximum students. Besides others, the meeting was attended by the principals of Government Postgraduate Jehanzeb College, Government Degree College for Boys and Government Degree College for Girls.

Fazal Hakeem directed the management of the three colleges to start second shifts and focus on imparting quality education to the students.

He said the meeting that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken steps for promotion of education in Swat and start of second shifts in educational institutes was a step in that direction.

Meanwhile, the DDAC chairman also held a meeting with Deputy Director Education Sher Mohammad Khan and other officers concerned and reviewed the start of second shifts in schools.

It was decided that the schools having huge space in the buildings should immediately start second shifts.