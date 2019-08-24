NAVTTC to enhance ties with Australia for skill development

Islamabad: Extensive development of technologies and e-learning has considerably changed the dynamics of vocational and professional education in the current economic climate and global workplace. To adapt at the pace of evolving TVET system, we are focusing on formulating a comprehensive reform process to implement practical paradigms that reach beyond conventional learning techniques that resonates with the government’s “Skills for All” strategy.

This was said by the Chairman of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Syed Javed Hassan during a meeting with the High Commissioner Australia, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw here at NAVTTC HQs on Thursday.

The aim of the meeting was to identify growing dynamics of technological innovations and e-learning in the TVET sector and increase collaboration and accreditation with vocational training institutes of Australia for maximum international recognition of Pakistani TVET graduates.

“Recognizing the importance of competence-based models of learning, reducing barriers between vocational and academic education, greater employer engagement, implementing new apprenticeship model and including distance learning are paramount factors to tailor the needs of diversified TVET system of the country”, said the Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan.

“With the development of the knowledge economy, innovation is needed to reshape the TVET landscape and to respond to the challenges of global competition. We are also designing new programs and courses to increase access and relevance of TVET sector in Pakistan.

Another focus is on teaching good work ethic and appropriate social behaviour to prepare our workforce for international employment”, he said. Dr. Shaw appreciated the initiatives of the government through ‘Skills for All” strategy and expressed interest to explore various areas of collaboration in the TVET sector between Pakistan and Australia.