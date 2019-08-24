Importance of cultural diversity highlighted

LAHORE: An event on “Cultural Diversity Punjab” was held at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC). The speakers highlighted the importance of cultural diversity. Culture is very diverse. It just does not involve the language but various other defining elements such as Bhangra, Luddi and Geet that have been passed onto generations for centuries, and have kept the culture alive. Through cultural activities, we can produce the spirit of acceptance in society, said Sughra Sadaf, Director General of PILAC. Professor Nisar Safdar said that diversity is actually a beauty of nature. We all contribute to our community and nation. Diversity promotes unity, he said. According to him, every one of us has contributed to the nation and country as well. Masood Akhtar said that artists could play their greater role in promoting harmony and diversity in society by showing drama and movies made on peace and acceptance. Musarrat Shaheen, a film star, said we should respect arguments of one another. This country belongs to us and all citizens of the country are equal.