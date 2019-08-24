close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

August 24, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was reported at Chakwal, Layyah, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar and Parachinar. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 36.4°C and minimum was 26.2°C.

