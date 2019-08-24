close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 24, 2019

No cramming

Newspost

 
August 24, 2019

Very often it is reported that tangible progress is not achieved in most institutions. One can imagine that cramming culture is the backbone of this major flaw in our educational system. Conceptual learning has not been promoted in our educational system.

We have many research intuitions. Can they list their projects with respect to R&D? Our exported consignment of kinnow was sent back from Russia as they demanded seedless kinnow. Has the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) carried out research on this issue for the awareness of local growers? A research culture must be promoted right from start of primary education based purely on conceptual learning instead of cramming.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost