No cramming

Very often it is reported that tangible progress is not achieved in most institutions. One can imagine that cramming culture is the backbone of this major flaw in our educational system. Conceptual learning has not been promoted in our educational system.

We have many research intuitions. Can they list their projects with respect to R&D? Our exported consignment of kinnow was sent back from Russia as they demanded seedless kinnow. Has the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) carried out research on this issue for the awareness of local growers? A research culture must be promoted right from start of primary education based purely on conceptual learning instead of cramming.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt