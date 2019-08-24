close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
August 24, 2019

SALU employees’ action committee locks down administration block

National

Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

SUKKUR: The employees’ action committee of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur on Friday locked down the administration block of the university and brought out a protest rally against the vice-chancellor, registrar and director finance and demanded their removal.

The conveners of the committee said the university authorities are not paying their salaries, leave encashment dues and other as arrears of the retired employees. They said the university is earning large amount of money through off campus examinations and other means but all money is being mis-appropriated by the authorities.

