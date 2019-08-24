Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.