CITY PULSE: Dead End

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a play titled ‘Dead End’, an adaptation of David Mamet’s ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’, at 8pm until August 24. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Space in Time

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘Space in Time’ and featuring works by 23 emerging artists until August 29. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Creative Karachi Festival

The Alliance Française is hosting the third edition of T2F’s ‘Creative Karachi Festival’ from 2pm to 10pm on August 30 and August 31. The festival aims to bring positive change through art, creativity and dialogue. Call 021-35389043 or 021-35873402 for more information.

Reflection of Devine

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Shakil Ismail’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Devine’ from August 27 to September 2. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Soliloquy

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Ahmed Faizan Naveed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Soliloquy’ until September 10. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Is it possible to live outside of language?

The IVS Gallery is hosting Fiza Khatri, Lucas Odahara, Omer Wasim, The Many Headed Hydra and Vassiliea Stylianidou’s art exhibition titled ‘Is it possible to live outside of language?’ until September 24. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

Earth Cover

The Koel gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Earth Cover” featuring works by Farrukh Adnan.

The show remains open till Thursday, September 5, from 11am to 8pm (except Sundays). Call 021-35831292 for information.