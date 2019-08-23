Writers praised for highlighting Kashmir cause

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that Pakistani writers and scholars were giving immense importance to the Kashmir dispute and termed it a big contribution to the Kashmir cause.

He expressed the hope that the writers and scholars would continue writing on the Kashmir to highlight the atrocities being faced by the people of Kashmir.

"The rights of innocent Kashmiri people are being violated due to Indian draconian laws in the held valley. Pakistan would fight case of the Kashmiris at every forum and never step back from its stance," he told a National Book Foundation seminar held by the National Book Foundation (NBF) to show solidarity with Kashmiris in their fight against Indian occupation.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Managing Director NBF Inamul Haq Javeid also attended the seminar.

Scholars Masood Mufti, Ayesha Masood Malik, Asghar Abid, Mahboob Zafar and Dr. Qaisra Alvi also participated in the seminar.

The minister said a toxic atmosphere has been created in India where violence and even lynching of minorities is commonplace.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided that he would highlight Kashmir issue at all world forums as an ambassador of Kashmiri people.

"The prime minister has clearly stated that if India committed any aggression, it would be given a befitting response," he added.

The minister said it was an achievement for Pakistan on the diplomatic level that after 1965, the Kashmir issue was discussed at a UN Security Council meeting.

Masood Mufti highlighted the Kashmir issue in a historical perspective. He said Indian mindset was 3,000 years old which involved in genocide and atrocities against people of faiths.

Asghar Abid recited poems on Kashmir. Ayesha Masood also presented a copy on the books written on Kashmir. The books written on Kashmir were also displayed at the seminar.