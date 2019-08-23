Scattered rain forecast

Heavy but scattered rain followed by humid weather conditions was observed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are reaching the upper and central parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Malakand, Kohat, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in the evening/night.

Rainfall was also recorded in other cities, including Noorpurthal, MB Din, Gujrat and Parachinar. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded in Sibbi where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 36.5°C and minimum was 26.4°C.