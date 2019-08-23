close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 23, 2019

Rathour set to replace Bangar as India’s batting coach

Sports

AFP
August 23, 2019

NEW DELHIl: Former opener Vikram Rathour is expected to replace Sanjay Bangar as India’s batting coach, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.

Rathour topped the list of candidates who were interviewed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Bangar came in second while former England batsman Mark Ramprakash was listed third.

“Vikram Rathour has got enough experience and we are convinced with his skill sets (as a coach),” BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri told reporters. “The team management had their own views but looking ahead we felt there should be some freshness in the support staff.”

The 50-year-old Rathour played just six Tests and seven One-day Internationals between 1996-97, but had a long and successful domestic career with his home state of Punjab. Meanwhile current bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar have been retained for their jobs that will be soon formalised by the BCCI.

South African Jonty Rhodes missed out on the fielding position.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports