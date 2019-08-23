Rathour set to replace Bangar as India’s batting coach

NEW DELHIl: Former opener Vikram Rathour is expected to replace Sanjay Bangar as India’s batting coach, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.

Rathour topped the list of candidates who were interviewed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Bangar came in second while former England batsman Mark Ramprakash was listed third.

“Vikram Rathour has got enough experience and we are convinced with his skill sets (as a coach),” BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri told reporters. “The team management had their own views but looking ahead we felt there should be some freshness in the support staff.”

The 50-year-old Rathour played just six Tests and seven One-day Internationals between 1996-97, but had a long and successful domestic career with his home state of Punjab. Meanwhile current bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar have been retained for their jobs that will be soon formalised by the BCCI.

South African Jonty Rhodes missed out on the fielding position.