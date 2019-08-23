Make Karachi clean again

Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan in terms of its population. For the last so many years, this unfortunate city has been facing so many problems including lack of cleanliness. I say that Karachi is the city of all those who are living here and are enjoying its benefits to the maximum. Therefore, it is our responsibility to take care of this city including making it clean and beautiful. In other words, all the residents of Karachi should make sincere efforts to clean this city by not spitting, throwing garbage and used plastic bags, etc on the roads and streets surrounding our homes. Garbage must be thrown in the garbage bins kept at almost all the important roads and streets by the city government.

We must not put the whole blame of the lack of cleanliness of the city on the government of the day, whether central, provincial government or city. Since the citizens of Karachi are equally involved in making this city filthy by their various actions, they should take equal responsibility for making the city clean. Our collective efforts (both taken at the governmental and non-governmental levels) will make Karachi a clean and beautiful city.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi