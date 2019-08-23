Development projects in tribal districts: Jirga to suggest measures for transparency, says KP governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Thursday said a 10-member ‘Jirga Pakistan Committee’ would be established to suggest measures for transparency in development projects in tribal districts.

According to an official handout, he was addressing a grand jirga here at the Governor’s House, said a handout. The governor said the committee would give recommendations relating to all the sectors to the chief minister.

He said anti-state elements and enemies of the state wanted to sabotage the peace process in the country, especially in tribal districts to destabilise the country. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood and KP Governor Shah Farman attended the grand jirga as chief guests.

The jirga discussed measures to bring improvement in the health, education, irrigation, power and other sectors besides suggestions on how to improve peace in tribal districts and create employment opportunities for the tribal youth.

The chief minister said he paid several visits to the tribal areas on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and received a better understanding of the problems being confronted by tribal people.

The chief minister said the government wanted to equip the tribal children and youth with modern education to make them productive citizens.

Mehmood Khan assured that the suggestions of the jirga would be implemented in this regard. The chief minister informed participants of the Jirga that Pak Army had given Rs50 billion from its budget and KP government contributed Rs 11 billion for development of tribal areas.

Mehmood Khan said the merged districts are now part of KP and it is the responsibility of the government to bring these areas on a par with developed districts. He said education, health and employment generation were among top priorities of the provincial government in tribal districts.

The tribal youth would get loans under “Insaf Rozgar Program” while Rs6.80 billion has been allocated for the power supply in merged districts.

The chief minister said he would visit the Mohmand districts next week to inaugurate two grid stations while up-gradation of the grid stations in other merged districts was also underway. The people of Mohmand would get clean drinking water supply from the Mohmand dam.