Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Paraglider dies while flying over Chitral town

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

CHITRAL: A paraglider from Lahore died after falling while flying over the Chitral town on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that Khwaja Sheraz Nasir, son of Major (Retd) Shahid Nasir, had taken off from Birmoghlast and was circling over Dolomuch when due to gusty winds he could not maintain the balance of the glider and fell. He was critically injured in the fall. The injured was shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Chitral where he expired. The body was shifted to Lahore. Salim Khan, the deceased’s friend, said that Nasir was the chief executive of Adventure Travel Pakistan and used to come to Chitral along with adventure-seekers regularly. Meanwhile, the members of Hindu Kush Paragliding Association Chitral expressed deep sorrow over the death of the paraglider, Khwaja Sheraz Nasir.

