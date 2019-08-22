CM orders crackdown on extortionists, drug peddlers

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a crackdown on extortionists and drug peddlers.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation in the province, the chief minister said the draft bill for control of synthetic drugs, including ice (methamphetamine) would be passed soon from the Provincial Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Inspector General Police Naeem Khan and other officials, said a handout.

Mahmood Khan was briefed on the actions taken against extortionists, drug traffickers and peddlers. He was updated on the steps taken to prevent hoarding of goods and control the artificial price hike.

The chief minister stated that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to eradicate the drug abuse which is not only damaging the social fabric of the society.

He said rehabilitation centres have been established in various districts of the province whereas efforts are underway to establish detoxification centres in the rehabilitation centres. Mahmood Khan said the acquiring and distribution of chemicals used in Ice preparation should be regulated to curb the menace at the source. He was informed that a total of 1902 cases have been registered against drug traffickers, including arrests of 2060 people this year so far whereas 3500kg hashish, 217kg heroin, 10 Kg Ice and 167kg of opium have been seized.

The chief minister directed the Police Department to undertake every effort for maintenance and sustainability of peace in the province stating that numerous sacrifices have been rendered by public, police and security agencies for eliminating insurgency and restoring peace. He also asked the Police Department to undertake strict security measures for ensuring foolproof security during Muharram.

“Peace has been restored at a heavy cost and now it is our duty to ensure the sustainability of peace and security which is vital for progress and development,” Mahmood Khan said. The chief minister was informed that a total of 81 cases have been registered against terrorists from 1st May of this year to date. Of these, 64 were arrested whereas 10 were killed during the operations.