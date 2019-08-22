close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
O
ONLINE
August 22, 2019

2 killed in accident on Expressway

Islamabad

O
ONLINE
August 22, 2019

Islamabad: Two persons were killed and 6 others injured during a dumper vehicles collision on Islamabad Expressway on Kaak Pull Wednesday.

The accident occurred owing to failure of brakes of the dumper. The rescue personnel shifted the bodies of victims and the injured persons to PIMS. Those killed in the incident have been identified as Khurram Shahzad and Mehboob Alam while the injured include Tauqir Muhammad Riaz Pervez Khan and three others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad