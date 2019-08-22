‘Pakistan has potential to export US$120 billion worth of herbal medicines, products’

Islamabad: New molecules derived from herbal medicines are now being used for the treatment and management of neurological disorders in human beings, making it imperative for institutions like the National Institute of Health (NIH) to conduct research and development in herbal medicine and organic chemistry, given Pakistan’s potential to export US $120 billion worth of herbal medicines and products.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman floated this suggestion Wednesday during a visit to NIH. He was accompanied by scientists including Fellow and Council Member of Pakistan Academy of Science Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari, and President of the Association of Academies and Societies of Sciences in Asia Prof. Dr. Khair ul Anuar bin Abdullah. They visiting delegates evinced keen interest the services and products being provided to the people of Pakistan by NIH.

Emphasizing the need to upscale research in herbal medicine and organic chemistry, Dr. Atta elaborated on discoveries of new molecules derived from herbal medicines. He shared Pakistan’s existing research capacity in different fields of science and technology and suggested that NIH, with its immense potential for scientific research, should pay special attention to the use of herbal medicine for prevention and management of neurological and other health challenges. He mentioned the priorities of the Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force regarding implementation of research and development capacity in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Zabta Shinwari updated the audience about scientific discoveries in medicinal plants and natural product chemistry. He pointed out that Pakistan has the potential to export US $120 billion worth of herbal medicines and products.

Earlier on, the Executive Director of NIH Aamer Ikram briefed the guests, researchers and national and international academicians about various functions of NIH and its role in provision of public health services in Pakistan. He also highlighted the proliferation of vaccine production at NIH and other development plans being executed.