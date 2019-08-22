KE briefs NEPRA on petition

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) on Wednesday presented the details of its petition regarding monthly fuel price adjustments and other cost variations at a public hearing organised by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

A statement said the K-Electric representatives briefed NEPRA officials about the company’s petition for adjustment in tariff due to variations in fuel price, variation in power purchase price, adjustment in O&M and write-off claims for the period July 2016 to June 2019.

Tariff variation is claimed on a monthly and quarterly basis, which is done as per routine by DISCOs all across Pakistan, including K-Electric, which has not been able to do this since July 2016, because of the delay in the notification of a new multiyear tariff (MYT).

K-Electric’s new MYT was notified by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on May 22, 2019. The power utility’s representatives briefed NEPRA that the variation in tariff is due to different factors including rupee devaluation, which has resulted in an increase in the price of furnace oil (FO).