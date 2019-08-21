Man dies as van falls into ravine

KALAYA: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine at Krizqambar Killay in the Lower tehsil of the Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday, sources said. They said that a passenger van was heading to Kohat from Mishti locality when its tie-rod broke down and the driver lost control over steering and it fell into a ravine. As a result, one person identified as Abdul Sattar died on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The injured, whose identity could not be established, were shifted to a nearby hospital.