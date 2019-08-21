Man dies as van falls into ravine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KALAYA: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine at Krizqambar Killay in the Lower tehsil of the Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday, sources said. They said that a passenger van was heading to Kohat from Mishti locality when its tie-rod broke down and the driver lost control over steering and it fell into a ravine. As a result, one person identified as Abdul Sattar died on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The injured, whose identity could not be established, were shifted to a nearby hospital.
KALAYA: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine at Krizqambar Killay in the Lower tehsil of the Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday, sources said. They said that a passenger van was heading to Kohat from Mishti locality when its tie-rod broke down and the driver lost control over steering and it fell into a ravine. As a result, one person identified as Abdul Sattar died on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The injured, whose identity could not be established, were shifted to a nearby hospital.