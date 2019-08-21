Gas supply

PSO and SNGPL have been asking the government to resolve the problem of too much gas in the pipelines. SNGPL booked more RLNG for the summer months for the power sector but in summer hydel power generation increases which lowers thermal power production. This has led to increase of gas pressure in pipelines, which can result in failure. At the same time, delaying pumping of new RLNG lots will increase demurrage costs for SNGPL and PSO. Therefore, both organizations are asking the energy ministry to increase thermal power production, which is not possible.

At the same time Ogra has issued directives banning the use of CNG in public transport in Punjab. Although the energy ministry has stopped gas production from local gas fields to help ease the pressure, the move by Ogra is counter-productive and dangerous for the country if the SNGPL pipelines fail. I would therefore request the prime minister to take action by cancelling the ban of CNG use in public transport. At the same time, the government should give subsidiary on CNG to reduce its price and increase its usage to help utilize some of the gas in the pipelines. The fertilizer and cement industries can be asked to increase production to utilize more gas as feedstock. These measures would be cheaper than demurrage costs and pipeline failure costs.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar