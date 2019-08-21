Historic attack made on IHK, says Bilawal

ASTORE: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said India made a historic attack on Kashmir by changing its special constitutional status and no Pakistani will make compromise on this issue.



He said that the Kashmir issue will be resolved by applying the philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He called India’s action of revoking Kashmir’s status akin to an attack on Muslim Ummah and United Nations.

Addressing a gathering at Gilgit-Baltistan, Bilawal said Pakistanis are standing with their Kashmiri brothers in these trying times and will not sit and watch like incapable Imran Khan.

“Those who promised jobs are the one who are snatching it, those who promised houses are now depriving people to afford a decent place to live. People are unable to live with dignity anymore due to failed economic policies of this government,” he said.

Bilawal criticised the government on sending Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to jail and said that this was only done to satisfy Imran Khan’s ego. He said Gilgit-Baltistan enjoyed great privilege during the PPP tenure and they’ll be given all the rights they deserve if the PPP formed government again.