Major jailed for life for misusing his authority

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday confirmed the sentence of a serving Major who was tried by Field General Court Martial, says a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations. The court adjudged the accused officer guilty of misusing his authority. Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system, has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life.