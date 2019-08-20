close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
August 20, 2019

Saini to stay back for WI Tests as backup

Sports

A
Agencies
August 20, 2019

KINGSTON: Navdeep Saini, the 26-year old right-arm fast bowler, who made his Twenty20 International debut in the recently concluded series against West Indies, has been asked to stay back with the team for the upcoming Tests as a cover for the pace bowlers. The Indian team management is said to be keen on having him as a net bowler during the Tests with a view to groom him for future assignments. Saini had previously been sent to the 2019 World Cup as a cover for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and had impressed the management with his ability to procure raw pace. He enjoyed a fine debut at Lauderhill in the first T20I against West Indies, returning with the Man of the Match award for his figures of 3 for 17.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports