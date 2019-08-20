Saini to stay back for WI Tests as backup

KINGSTON: Navdeep Saini, the 26-year old right-arm fast bowler, who made his Twenty20 International debut in the recently concluded series against West Indies, has been asked to stay back with the team for the upcoming Tests as a cover for the pace bowlers. The Indian team management is said to be keen on having him as a net bowler during the Tests with a view to groom him for future assignments. Saini had previously been sent to the 2019 World Cup as a cover for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and had impressed the management with his ability to procure raw pace. He enjoyed a fine debut at Lauderhill in the first T20I against West Indies, returning with the Man of the Match award for his figures of 3 for 17.