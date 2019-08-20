Residents of Khwezai demand facilities

GHALLANAI: The residents of Khwezai tehsil in Mohmand district on Monday blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur Road for traffic and asked the government to solve the problems being faced by the dwellers of the remote area.

The protesters had gathered outside the Mohmand Press Club in Ghallanai. They complained that the Pak-Afghan border in Khwezai was sealed 10 years back which badly hit economic activities in the area. The protesters said that their houses were destroyed during militancy and they were yet to be compensated for the losses.They demanded the government to provide them health, education and telephone facilities.Talking to reporters here, a protester Tafseer Khan Mohmand said the people of Khwezai were facing unemployment and other hardships after the border was sealed. He said the government had failed to provide any relief to the local people. The protester added that there was no school, health facility and the National Database Registration Authority office in his area.