Two die in road accidents

SARGODHA: Two people, including a minor boy, died and five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Shahnikdar police limits on Monday. A Mandi Bahauddin-bound van collided with a car near Chakian Phularwan, leaving 4-year-old Faiq dead on the spot and Mudassar, Anees, Arshed, Safdar and Usman injured. The injured were shifted to RHC Phularwan. Motorcyclist Shahnawaz of Chak 165/NB died when he fell down on the road near Jhammra Morh.