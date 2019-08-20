close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 20, 2019

Two die in road accidents

Peshawar

A
APP
August 20, 2019

SARGODHA: Two people, including a minor boy, died and five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Shahnikdar police limits on Monday. A Mandi Bahauddin-bound van collided with a car near Chakian Phularwan, leaving 4-year-old Faiq dead on the spot and Mudassar, Anees, Arshed, Safdar and Usman injured. The injured were shifted to RHC Phularwan. Motorcyclist Shahnawaz of Chak 165/NB died when he fell down on the road near Jhammra Morh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar