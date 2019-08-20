Two die in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Two people, including a minor boy, died and five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Phularwan and Shahnikdar police limits on Monday. A Mandi Bahauddin-bound van collided with a car near Chakian Phularwan, leaving 4-year-old Faiq dead on the spot and Mudassar, Anees, Arshed, Safdar and Usman injured. The injured were shifted to RHC Phularwan. Motorcyclist Shahnawaz of Chak 165/NB died when he fell down on the road near Jhammra Morh.
