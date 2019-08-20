close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Bureau report
August 20, 2019

Postal employees seek action against cops

Lahore

PESHAWAR: The National Organization of Postal Employees Pakistan members staged a demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday against the Paharipura Police Station staff. Led by the central president Haji Raza Khan, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the local police and in favour of their demands. The speakers said that the postman Kamran George was on duty at Haji Camp Adda and stopped a shopkeeper Ziarat Gul from opening the posts before distribution.

