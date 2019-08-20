Stakeholders to seek one month from PHC

MANSEHRA: The representatives of the district bar association, traders and other stakeholders have agreed to seek one-month time from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to find an amicable settlement to toll tax collection issue in Katain-da-Galla at Karakoram Highway. “The meeting, chaired by the Hazara commissioner, decided to seek one month from the court to find a settlement acceptable to all stakeholders,” Fahad Habib Tanoli, the general secretary of the district bar association, told reporters here on Monday. He said the meeting, attended among others by representatives of the district bar, traders, transporters, National Highway Authority, DC, the district police officer and representatives of civil society, discussed in detail the situation that arose following the high court ordered the resumption of toll tax collection. Tanoli said the NHA representatives, who were present at the meeting, also offered a development package of Rs560m for Mansehra from revenue that would be earned through the toll tax collection.