Lawyers protest Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir

LAHORE: The legal fraternity on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside the Lahore High Court against Indian Prime Minister Modi and BJP government for revoking special status of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) by abrogating Article 370 and 35-A.

Members of civil society organisations, lecturers and students also joined the lawyers at GPO Chowk holding placards and banners to protest and raise their voice against the Indian oppression on Kashmiris. They chanted slogans against Modi and his extremist ideology.

Nasir Iqbal Khan, Makhdoom Waseem Qureshi, Ashfaq Ahmad Kharal, Tanvir Khan, Mian Ashraf Asmi, Sultan Hassan Butt, Mumtaz Awan and Younas Malik were among the prominent speakers at the protest.

They were of the view that the curfew imposed by Modi administration in Kashmir, detention of Kashmiri leadership and suspension of fundamental rights was a violation of international laws. They condemned the lockdown in IHK and demanded the United Nations, OIC and other world powers to play prompt and effective role in restoring the supply of food, availability of medicine, telecommunication system and other basic facilities in the region.