‘Trains to depart as per schedule’

A spokesperson to Pakistan Railways said all passengers’ trains except for four trains will depart on their scheduled time. Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Aftab is inspecting Karachi division. He is observing schedules and track of railways. CEO of PR had a meeting with the officers of Karachi division. He took decision to make better track, signaling system and to provide facilities to passengers.
