National hockey selection committee expanded

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation president Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has appointed former Olympian Kaleemullah and Olympian Nasir Ali to the selection committee. Both Olympians have been included because the PHF has an ambitions plan to find talent through a talent hunt programme all over Pakistan. The two members have been appointed after consultation with chairman selection committee Manzoor Hussain Junior. With their induction, the number of members has risen from four to six. The other members are Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, and Waseem Feroz.