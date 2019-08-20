close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

National hockey selection committee expanded

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation president Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has appointed former Olympian Kaleemullah and Olympian Nasir Ali to the selection committee. Both Olympians have been included because the PHF has an ambitions plan to find talent through a talent hunt programme all over Pakistan. The two members have been appointed after consultation with chairman selection committee Manzoor Hussain Junior. With their induction, the number of members has risen from four to six. The other members are Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, and Waseem Feroz.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports