Mon Aug 19, 2019
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
August 19, 2019

Five held for hoisting Afghan flag, anti-Pak slogans

Top Story

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
August 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: Hayatabad police Sunday arrested five Afghan nationals for hoisting Afghan flags.

An official said the Hayatabad police lodged a case on the complaint of a lawyer who first called senior officials and police station staff. The complainant said some Afghans were roaming near Phase III Chowk with flags of Afghanistan in their hands and they were chanting slogans against Pakistan.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested five persons Mohammad Omer, Hayat Gul, Bakhtiar and two others. The incident is second in three days in which the police took action for hoisting Afghan flags.

A vendor was arrested a few days back after he reportedly hoisted Afghan flag in Board Bazaar during the Pakistan Day celebrations.

The police report said the Afghan national, Naimat, hoisted an Afghan flag on a signboard in Board Bazaar when Pakistanis were celebrating the Independence Day.

The report said the Town III officials removed the flag after its pictures circulated on the social media.

Police Thursday arrested vegetable seller Naimat for allegedly provoking Afghans and developing differences between refugees and locals on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan.

