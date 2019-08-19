Dortmund launch title charge in style

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said his team could get even better after they made a perfect start to the new Bundesliga season on Saturday, thrashing Augsburg 5-1 to take an early lead in the title race.

England international Jadon Sancho, who claimed his first goal of the term in Dortmund’s Supercup victory over Bayern Munich two weeks ago, was among the scorers again as Dortmund ran riot to go top of the table.

Having thrown away a nine-point lead and narrowly missed the title last season, Dortmund had promised another attack on Bayern’s hegemony in 2019/20.