Archer had no plan to hit Steve’s neck

LONDON: England fast bowler Jofra Archer insisted he had no intention to hit Australia’s Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test, saying “everyone’s heart skipped a beat” after he felled the star batsman with a fearsome bouncer at Lord’s.

In a compelling passage of play on Saturday’s fourth day that saw World Cup-winner Archer, making his Test debut, repeatedly test Smith with the short ball, the 24-year-old Sussex quick produced a 92.4 mph (148.7 kph) bouncer that hit Smith on his unprotected neck.

Smith, who fell to the ground, retired hurt after receiving onfield treatment. But after just 46 minutes away, Smith returned at the fall of the next wicket before he was lbw to Chris Woakes for 92.

It was the first time this series that England had dismissed Smith for under a hundred after his innings of 144 and 142 in Australia’s 251-run win victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.