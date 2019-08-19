close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Two shops sealed for selling fake cold drinks

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) has sealed two outlets and seized up to 54 cartons of fake cold drinks. The operations were carried out by Food Safety Officer, Mohammad Siraj, on the Bannu Road and in Jungalkhel areas in Kohat. Talking to the media, Mohammad Siraj said these spurious drinks were mostly prepared by using saccharine instead of sugar, non-food colours and unfiltered water. Deputy Director Operations, KP FSA, Kamran Khan, said the operations against fake and spurious cold drinks were in full swing. He said such drinks were transported to Kohat from other districts, mainly from Peshawar.

