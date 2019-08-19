14 outlaws including nine drug pushers held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws including nine drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regards.

Kohsar police arrested accused Tariq Iqbal and recovered two wine bottles from him. Bahar Kahu police arrested two accused Muhammad Tallah and Raza Boota and recovered one 12 bore gun and four wine bottles from their possession.

Karachi company police arrested two accused Abrar Anwar and Raees and recovered two wine bottle from their possession. Golra police arrested accused Haider Ali and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Tarnol police team arrested a lady accused Tarena Bibi and recovered 175 gram heroine from him. Noon police arrested Raja Nasir and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused Moheb Ali and recovered 220 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Muhammad Nawaz and recovered 03 wine bottles from him. Ramana police arrested accused two accused Muhammad Sher and Muhammad Adnan and recovered 210 gram hashish and 230 gram heroine from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Ameer Hassan and recovered stolen property from him. CIA police arrested accused Muhammad Younas and recovered one revolver from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. The DIG (Operations) said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.