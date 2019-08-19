Youth tortured to death over entry ofgoat in plot

LAHORE: A 20-year-old youth was killed and his uncle injured by four persons, including a woman, in the Batapur area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Haseeb. The victim’s paternal uncle identified as Mansoor was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious. The accused identified as Kashif, Mushtaq, Basher and Hajran Bibi subjected Haseeb and his uncle to severe torture after a goat owned by the victims entered their plot.

The accused locked their house after the incident and escaped from the scene. Police removed the body to morgue. Man injured in accident: A 75-year-old man was badly injured in a road accident in the Kahna area on Sunday.

The injured man identified as Shafiq was crossing a road when a speeding bike hit and injured him badly. He was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. House gutted: Household items and other goods were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house in the Malik Park area on Sunday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. It was yet to be confirmed whether the fire had erupted due to a short circuit or some other reasons. No casualty was reported. Body found: A 22-year-old youth was found dead in the Baghbanpura police jurisdiction on Sunday.

Passersby spotted the body of the youth outside a market near Mahmood Booti, Baghbanpura and informed police. Police suspected that the deceased identified as Akbar might have been an addict and died of an overdose of drugs. The body was removed to morgue.

Man injured in roof collapse: A man was injured when the roof of adilapidated house collapsed near Haveli Mian Khan inthe Rang Mahal area on Sunday. Rescuers pulled out the man from the debris. He was removed to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.