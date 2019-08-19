Govt urged to restore sanctity of Pakistani MD, MS degrees abroad

Various medical associations and societies of medical professionals have urged the government of Pakistan to take up the issue of the sacking of Pakistani doctors having Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees by the Saudi, UAE and other Gulf countries, saying timely intervention by the authorities could help Pakistani health professionals to continue their jobs in the Gulf states and earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Rejecting Pakistan’s MS and MD degrees, Saudi Commission for Health Specialities (SCFHS) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have terminated several Pakistani medical professionals, arguing that the Pakistani postgraduate degree program in the field of medical sciences lacks structural training of health professionals, which is mandatory requirement for hiring on important health positions.

“The rejection of Pakistani MS and MD degrees by the Saudi and UAE health authorities, followed by Qatar and Bahrain, has rendered hundreds of highly qualified medics jobless. A majority of them are in Saudi Arabia who have been told to leave or be ready for deportation,” said Prof Arif Khan, president of the Pakistan Orthopaedic Association (POA) while addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday.

Accompanied by other professors of medicine and surgery, including Prof Khalid Ahmed Gill, Prof Shaikh Naeem ul Haq and Prof Ghulam Mustafa, Prof Arif Khan said Pakistani MS and MD degrees were issued by the most prestigious universities of the country and their rejection was a humiliation for the country’s system of higher education.

To a query, they rejected rumours and allegations that the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) was behind this move against Pakistani doctors to get only their postgraduate recognised at international level, saying that the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) were aware of this issue but they must raise it at the appropriate forums to save jobs of thousands of Pakistani medical professionals.

Seeing an international conspiracy hatched against Pakistan’s postgraduate medical education and degree program, Prof Arif Khan said Indian and some African countries’ doctors could be the beneficiary of this move and urged the government of Pakistan to raise and resolve this issue without any delay with the governments of Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, eminent neurologist and Secretary Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation (NARF) Dr Abdul Malik has urged the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to issue a formal clarification on MS and MD degrees of Pakistan for the Saudi and UAE health authorities as the PMDC has already declared MS/MD degrees a five-year level-III research and clinical qualification.

The curriculum of these degree programs is based on both clinical and research components as per international standards so the Federal Ministry of National Health Regulations and Services will give a briefing about the details of the accredited postgraduate qualifications credentials to the Pakistani embassies in the GCC countries specifically and other boards as well.

“The PMDC and College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) should work in coordination for the national cause in these countries while the PMDC should immediately contact the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), Qatar Council for the Healthcare Practitioners (QCHP) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to give them details about the postgraduate training structures and its credentialing procedures,” Dr Abdul Malik demanded.

He also demanded that the PMDC and the CPSP should also call for upgradation of FCPS, MD and MS degrees from tier three to the tier 2 as per the current PQR immediately as it was done for the Indian Postgraduate degrees.