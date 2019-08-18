Benefits of breastfeeding highlighted

LAHORE : POST Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr. Sardar Alfareed Zafar has said that mother’s milk provides guarantee not only to health of children but also becomes shield against a number of diseases.

He said all vaccines given to the newborns could not be alternative to mother’s milk as apart from healthy activities it also enhanced the love and relationship between mother and child. He called upon the need to promote breastfeeding trend at the government level.

Prof Alfareed Zafar stressed, “We all should take part in creating awareness of this important topic.” He said breastfeeding helped the infant grow their brain, eyes, blood vessels and bones according to the natural requirements. There is a certain protein in mother’s milk to control infection. Alfareed Zafar said that it was the high time to convince mothers to avoid packed dry milk or cow milk for their babies but breastfeed them.