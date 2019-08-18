Construction of five roads begins

GUJRANWALA: The construction work on five farms to market roads has been started while necessary funds have already been released to the Highway Department. Development Director Dr M Ghias while talking to media told that these five roads, Dilawar Cheema to Ahmed Nagar, Waiyanwali to Hassanwali, Lalupur to Kasoki, Qila Mian Singh to Dogal Mor and Addhoki to Mandiala.