Triple murder case: Prime accused arrested from Malaysia remanded in police custody

CHARSADDA: The prime accused in the triple murder case who was arrested in Malaysia with the help of the Interpol has been brought to Pakistan and remanded in police custody.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Range Mohammad Ali Khan said that Nadir Khan had been arrested from Kuala Lampur, the capital of Malaysia, with the help of the Interpol.

District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, SP Investigation Nazir Khan, DSP Ayaz Mahmood Khan and other senior cops were also present along with the family members of the three slain brothers were also present during the news conference.

The accused Nadir Khan was presented before the media. He was flown to Lahore from Kuala Lampur before being brought to Charsadda to face justice. The accused was later produced in the court that granted the police his 10 days physical remand.

It may be mentioned that Nadir Khan along with his two accomplices, Nasir Jamal and Pir Mohammad, had allegedly killed the three brothers identified as Kashif, Shabbir and Sajjad over a property dispute in Ali Jan Killay in the limits of Umarzai Police Station in Charsadda district on May 25.

The police have already arrested Nasir Jamal and Pir Mohammad. The prime accused, Nadir Khan, had escaped to Malaysia to evade arrest.

The police had also arrested the travel agent Rubab Nasim, who had allegedly facilitated Nadir Khan to flee the country. He had accompanied the accused to Malaysia and was arrested when his arrival in Islamabad.