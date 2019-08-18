Canadian FM briefed on Kashmir situation

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland on Saturday, apprised her of the situation in Indian-held Kashmir and expressed his apprehensions about the possibility of a false-flag operation by India.

He also briefed her about the unilateral and illegal actions of India, including the suspension of mobile and internet services, imposition of curfew, human rights violations and the blockade of the entire disputed territory, a press release said.

These actions, which are in grave violation of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions, are designed to change the internationally disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and the demographic structure of the region, he told her.

The foreign minister expressed his apprehensions about the possibility of a false-flag operation by India and violations of the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control which could further undermine regional peace and security.

He also told her that the UN Security Council, at the request of Pakistan, held deliberations on the issue. The Canadian foreign minister said Canada was following the situation closely. In her statement, on August 13, she had said: “Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions.”