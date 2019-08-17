Trumped

Ever since Trump has taken over as the US president, the American government's credibility has always been questionable. The traditional friends of the US, the European countries who are also its military allies, have also been very cautious and many a time expressed their resentment about Trump's policies. The termination of the nuclear treaty with Iran is one example where both the UK and France have criticised him for unilaterally, without any valid reason, wrapping up the treaty.

During the first few months of his presidency, Trump gave a thoughtless statement against Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a befitting reply which spoke of our PM's confidence; the result was that probably, on the advise of his advisers, since then President Trump has never uttered a single word against Pakistan. Coming to the recently concluded tour of our PM, overall it has was successful. The most surprising, in fact intriguing, aspect of the visit was the offer of mediation between Pakistan and India, regarding the Kashmir issue; that too, as stated by Trump, was an offer since Indian PM Modi had requested him sometime back! The following events and the general attitude and behaviour of Trump, especially towards Muslims, makes the offer to mediate all the more doubtful. The conclusion is that maybe we have been 'Trumped'!

Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmoof Malak

Rawalpindi